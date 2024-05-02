Man stabs victim who 'frequently' carries spear behind Florida 7-Eleven: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man carrying a spear behind a 7-Eleven in Bradenton on Tuesday.

The Bradenton Police Department said officers arrived at the gas station located in the 900 block of 14th Street West, where they found stork clerk Danny Waiters, 34.

Waiters allegedly admitted to officers that he stabbed the victim, a man in his 60s who "frequently carries" the spear.

According to Waiters, after the victim approached him behind the 7-Eleven, an argument broke out, and the victim displayed the spear but "did not threaten him with it."

Police said the store manager then asked the victim to leave, but Waiters intervened and started another argument with him. When the victim turned his back to the employees, Waiters stabbed him once with a pocketknife.

Waiters said he thought the victim was going to grab the spear, according to officers.

The victim is recovering after surgery. Police said Waiters turned himself in.