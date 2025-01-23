Man runs over victim at Bradenton gas station during argument: Police

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man is in jail after police say he ran over another customer at a Manatee County gas station during an argument.

The Bradenton Police Department said on Jan. 22, officers arrived at the Marathon Gas Station on 14th Street West around 7:36 p.m. when they received reports of the disturbance.

Witnesses told police that a customer, later identified as 51-year-old Peter Sampson, got into an argument with the victim inside the store. The victim arrived at the gas station separately.

According to witnesses, the two then continued to argue in the parking lot until Sampson retrieved a hatchet from his car and threatened the victim. He then got into his vehicle and hit the victim before driving away.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, including a broken leg.

During an investigation, police identified the driver as Sampson, and he was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.