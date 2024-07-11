Man hospitalized after shooting in parking lot of Manatee County bar

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is hospitalized, and another was arrested after a shooting in the parking lot of a Manatee County bar Wednesday night.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said around 11:35 p.m., an argument broke out between 49-year-old Deondrick Anderson and 27-year-old Jordan Glanz. Detectives said both men were involved in a vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Oneco Rose Bar on Cortez Road West.

During the argument, deputies said Anderson was shot in the torso, and Glanz fled the scene.

Anderson was then taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition. Deputies said Glanz later contacted MCSO and said he shot the victim in self-defense.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence, deputies arrested Glanz for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.