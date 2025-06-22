Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Police find dead body in car submerged in water: VPD

truck submerged
Venice Police Department
truck submerged
Posted

VENICE, Fla. — The Venice Police Department (VPD) said the body of a man in his early 20s was found in a submerged car near the intersection of Ranch Road and Rustic Road in Venice Sunday morning.

VPD said their officers and the Venice Fire Rescue responded to a report of a car submerged, and a preliminary investigation shows that the car left the road, hit a utility pole, and then entered the water.

Then, the City of Venice Public Safety Dive Team and some members of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to the scene and found the man inside the car.

He appeared to be the driver of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

“I didn't see anything"

Nine-year-old Leah Lendel and her family were enjoying a day at the beach in Boca Grande when a shark bit her hand. Over a week later, she appeared at a press conference with her family at Tampa General Hospital to give an update on her recovery.

9-year-old girl who survived shark attack recounts terrifying moments and her recovery

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.