Police find dead body in car submerged in water: VPD

VENICE, Fla. — The Venice Police Department (VPD) said the body of a man in his early 20s was found in a submerged car near the intersection of Ranch Road and Rustic Road in Venice Sunday morning.

VPD said their officers and the Venice Fire Rescue responded to a report of a car submerged, and a preliminary investigation shows that the car left the road, hit a utility pole, and then entered the water.

Then, the City of Venice Public Safety Dive Team and some members of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to the scene and found the man inside the car.

He appeared to be the driver of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.