Man dies, deputy injured during attempted traffic stop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man died, and a deputy was injured during a pursuit in Sarasota on Thursday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said around 5:38 p.m., deputies were attempting to conduct a traffic stop at Beneva Road and Webber Road on Cody Burrow, 31, who had an active felony warrant for narcotics.

During the attempted stop, however, deputies said Burrow crashed his grey Ford F-150 into a Tesla and multiple SCSO vehicles. He then drove away, heading north on Beneva Road.

Then, around 5:47 p.m., deputies were alerted to a crash near Lockwood Ridge Road and 53rd Street, approximately six miles away from the attempted traffic stop.

When deputies arrived, they found the same Ford F-150, which had crashed into a utility pole. Burrow was alone in the vehicle and did not survive the crash.

A deputy was also injured during the initial traffic stop when Burrow crashed his car into SCSO vehicles. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash.