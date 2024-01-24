Man dies after truck hits concrete pole and bursts into flames: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A pickup truck burst into flames after hitting a concrete pole early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck was traveling north on Rutland Road near Oak Knoll Road in Manatee County around 1:15 a.m.

Approaching a right curve, the truck left the road and entered the grass shoulder. It then entered a grass embankment and collided with a ditch and concrete pole before bursting into flames.

Its driver was pronounced dead at the scene. FHP said they are still working to identify the driver.