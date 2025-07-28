Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sarasota, Manatee County

Man dies after being found at bottom of Bradenton pool: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man died after he was found at the bottom of a pool in Bradenton early Monday morning.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported about 25 people were swimming in the pool at the Fountain Lake Apartments on Fountain Lake Circle when a man, later identified as 27-year-old Tchaly Orphee, was found lying at the bottom around 1:30 a.m.

Orphee was pulled onto the pool deck, and bystanders attempted CPR. Deputies and EMS arrived a few minutes later to continue life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m.

During an investigation, deputies found that a large group had gathered at the pool for a party, despite it being closed and lacking any lights. The victim's friends said he was not a strong swimmer and likely slipped under without anyone noticing.

MCSO said there were no signs of foul play, and it appears to be an accidental drowning.

