Man convicted in child sex abuse case after victim testifies in court, officials say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was convicted in a child sex abuse case after a victim testified in a Sarasota court during a four-day trial, officials said.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky said Zachary Marshall Williams was dating the victim's older sister and would visit the home on a regular basis, where he would sexually abuse the victim while no other adults were in the room.

According to officials, the victim's father had found out "the truth about [Williams'] past," prompting him to ask the victim if Williams was touching her inappropriately. The victim then told him about the abuse.

During the investigation, detectives found a prior conviction from 2012, where Williams was convicted of sexually battering a 2-year-old child while his parents were in a different room of the home.

After the victim disclosed the abuse, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation, and the Child Protection Center interviewed her.

Officials said a further investigation revealed that Williams was sending inappropriate photos and messages to the victim over Snapchat.

Williams was arrested in June 2023 and charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, one count of using a computer to seduce a child and one count of transmission material harmful to minors. He was then convicted by a jury in July 2024.

"The child’s courage, the support of her family, and the excellent work by members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Child Protection Center helped protect the child and other children in her family from further abuse. The courage of the child to testify and face their abuser was heroic. She was able to take back the power her abuser took from her, and the community is now a safer place thanks to the jury’s verdict," Assistant State Attorney S. Ethan Dunn said in a statement.

Officials said he is facing life in prison. A sentencing date is still pending.