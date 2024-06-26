Man arrested for leaving girlfriend's 6-year-old child inside hot car, leading to her death: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after he was accused of leaving his girlfriend's six-year-old daughter inside a hot car in May, leading to her death.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Markise L. Outing, 24, arrived at the Southern Manatee Fire Department on 30th Avenue East in Bradenton around 5:17 p.m. on May 20, seeking medical attention for the child. When paramedics found the girl was unconscious, not breathing and possibly in cardiac arrest, they attempted life-saving measures before taking her to a local hospital for advanced care.

MCSO said medical staff recorded a body temperature of 107.2 degrees. She was pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m.

According to officials, Outing initially said the girl was overheated from playing in a park, but an investigation that included GPS data found that he left her inside a parked car at his workplace for several hours. They added that the suspect was inconsistent with his statements.

Eventually, deputies said a further investigation revealed that Outing picked up the victim from school and drove to the 4600 block of 19th Street Ct. East around 2:45 p.m. He then left the girl alone inside the car with the windows rolled up while he was inside the business.

MCSO said the estimated temperature inside the car rose to more than 115 degrees. An autopsy determined that the victim died from extreme heat, but detectives are still waiting on a toxicology report.

Outing was arrested on June 25 and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. He was booked into the Manatee County Jail.