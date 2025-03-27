Man arrested for assaulting pregnant woman, abusing her kids: Manatee deputies

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies said they arrested a man on Wednesday for punching a pregnant woman and abusing her two children in Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports about the child abuse on March 26. They later learned about a domestic disturbance involving 22-year-old Anthony Reyes-Enos and his 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend on 58th Avenue East in Bradenton.

According to the victim, the couple was arguing, and Reyes-Enos assaulted her over two days, including punching her in the stomach. She then escaped the home to call for help.

Deputies said after she left, Reyes-Enos sent her numerous photos of her two children, who are 1 and 2 years old. Both children had various bruises and wounds.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the children, who were suffering from "multiple lacerations, bruising and swelling." Both children were taken to a local hospital for treatment, along with the mother for injuries she sustained during the abuse.

Reyes-Enos was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, tampering with a 911 call, false imprisonment, and aggravated child abuse (two counts).

Deputies said they are still investigating.