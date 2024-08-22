Lightning strikes building on Anna Maria Island, causing fire

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — A fire broke out at a business center in Anna Maria Island after it was struck by lightning Thursday morning.

The West Manatee Fire Rescue District said crews arrived at the Holmes Beach Business Center, located on Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach, around 10:18 a.m. They confirmed that the fire was caused by the lightning strike as it was captured on a nearby building's security camera.

WMFR said the fire was quickly contained and extinguished. No injuries were reported, and the building was evacuated without incident.

One business located in the plaza, Fun and More Rentals, posted on social media that they would be "on a limited operation" until further notice due to the fire.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing to assess the full extent of the damage.