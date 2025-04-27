Jacaranda Blvd shut down following brush fire in Sarasota, heavy smoke to linger

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says deputies are helping the Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD) and the Department of Forestry respond to a brush fire in the wooded area behind a CVS at 4090 S. Tamiami Trail.

The SCSO reports that this is generating heavy smoke in nearby areas.

Jacaranda Blvd., between Tamiami Trail and Corso Venetia Blvd., has been closed to traffic due to firefighting efforts. The public is advised to avoid the area if possible.

The brush fire has been contained, and there are currently no threats to homes or businesses, according to SCSO. However, there are no details on when Jacaranda Blvd will be reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story; any new information will be updated in this article.