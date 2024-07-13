'I've got a lot left that I want to do on this earth.' Sarasota doctor in desperate need of kidney

SARASOTA, Fla — If you take one step into Sarasota's Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition of Florida office—it becomes pretty clear that this is a place tailor-made for kids.

But if you take a few more steps into the personal office of Sara Karjoo you'll find a doctor tailor-made for her patients.

"The reason why I went into medicine is because of my autoimmune disease," she said, "I understand my patients because when their child comes down with an autoimmune disease, it's me, they don't know it's like me."

Over the last 11 years, that level of understanding has helped Dr. Karjoo, a pediatric gastroenterologist, touch the lives of about 15,000 kids.

But she told us over the last year, her well of empathy for her patients got a bit deeper.

"I am currently in end-stage renal disease five, last stage guys. So, I'm on ESR five and I'm not on dialysis," she said.

After more than 25 years, her autoimmune condition has taken its toll on her kidneys.

She's exhausted her search for a donor among family and friends.

And after a year on the transplant list, she's reaching out to her community for help.

"I'm not done yet. I've got a lot left that I want to do on this earth. And I hope that I have the opportunity to continue this journey," she said.

We spoke to the chief medical officer at Sarasota Memorial Hospital—Dr. James Fiorica—where Dr. Karjoo works part-time.

He told us in a case like hers and so many others a living donor is best.

"[With] A live donor the one-year acceptance rate of that donor, as far as the kidney taking is like 90 percent. So, you could change someone's life expectancy from 6-10 years. In someone that young, such as this particular person, you could give her another 40-45 years of life," he said.

Dr. Karjoo said she wants to raise awareness not just for herself, but for the countless others who are waiting for their match.

And as she waits for her match she's already thanking them in advance.

"You know, they're essentially saying 'I'm stepping up for you and I'm putting myself out there for you.' I don't know who you are but thank you, whoever this person is," she said.

If you want to see if you're a match for Dr. Karjoo, or someone else, you can contact the Living Donor Kidney Transplant Program at Tampa General Hospital.