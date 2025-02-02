Horses spooked, galloped along Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton Sunday: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla — A Group of horses spooked while with a tour group in Bradenton were seen running around Palma Sola Causeway Sunday.

Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said the horses were seen running on the Palma Sola Causeway around 11 a.m., according to dispatch calls.

The horses were part of a beach excursion riding tour near the 8400 block of Manatee Avenue West.

The seven horses, owned by Carousel Sea Horses, had started the tour when the guide's horse was spooked and frightened all the horses in the group.

According to BPD, all the riders were thrown off or jumped off their horses.

EMS transported two of the riders to the hospital for possible neck and arm injuries.

BPD provided a video showing the horses being corralled at a home in the 7800 block of Manatee Avenue West and then returned to the company's trailer.

