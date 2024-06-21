Former Palmetto pastor arrested after allegedly using cryptocurrency to buy child porn

PALMETTO, Fla — A former Palmetto pastor has been arrested for possession of child porn. According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), they received information on June 20 that Jonathan Elwing, 43, used cryptocurrency to purchase child sexual abuse material. Elwing was a senior pastor at Palm View Baptist Church at 6803 34th Avenue East in Palmetto.

MCSO deputies searched Elwing's home and the church where he worked. Detectives found four explicit images of children on his cell phone, according to MCSO.

Elwing was arrested and booked into Manatee County Jail on four counts of Possession of Child Pornography. According to MCSO, he resigned from his position at the church before being arrested.

MCSO is urging anyone with information about potential crimes involving Elwing to contact them at 914-747-3011.