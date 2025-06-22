Pinellas Park man in wheelchair hit, killed by pickup truck in Manatee: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas Park man in wheelchair was killed in the late hours of June 21 after he was hit by a pickup truck in Manatee County, officials said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a Ford F250 truck , driven by a 29-year-old Palmetto man, was stopped at a red light on Pearl Avenue, east of U.S. 41 at about 10:53 p.m.

At the same time, the 64-year-old pedestrian in the wheelchair was at the northeast corner of Pearl Avenue and U.S. 41, when he entered the crosswalk.

The truck then began to make a right turn onto U.S. 41, when it hit the wheelchair, knocking the man to the ground. The truck then ran over the man, the report stated.

The pickup truck driver stopped after the crash.

The FHP Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.