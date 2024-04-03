Florida woman sentenced 10 years after driving drunk, colliding head-on into state trooper

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Sarasota woman who drove drunk and crashed head-on into a Florida state trooper during the Sunshine Skyway 10K race in March 2022 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday.

Kristen Watts, 53, will also have her license suspended for five years and must enter into and successfully complete a substance abuse evaluation and a mental health evaluation and attend at least three AA meetings per week.

Watts pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding law enforcement the same day she was sentenced due to the judge deciding to handle the plea and sentencing all in one hearing.

Her 10-year sentence includes credit for time served and her prison sentence will be followed by four years of probation.

On March 6, 2022, Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck heard over her police radio that a driver — later identified as Watts — had driven through the barricades on the Skyway and was not stopping for other officers.

Schuck, who was about half a mile from the start of the race, instinctively positioned her patrol car in the middle of the road, hoping to get Watts to stop. Instead, Watts drove head-on into her vehicle.

The collision caused serious injuries to both Watts and Schuck and both were transported to the hospital.

Watts' alcohol count was three times the legal limit after the crash.

“I hope she continues on the path of recovery," said Schuck. "I hope she realizes that the March 6, 2022 incident caused trauma, not only to myself, and injury to myself, but also to a lot of the runners that were out there.”

Watts' lawyers said in court Tuesday that she is actively working on her sobriety.