Florida man arrested for brandishing firearm during road rage incident

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested for brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident on Saturday in Manatee County.

On Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a highway violence incident involving a silver Infiniti SUV and a black Chevy Malibu on southbound Interstate 75 at Mile Marker 228 in Manatee County.

According to the driver of the Malibu, the driver of the Infiniti brandished a firearm in a threatening manner.

An FHP Trooper later stopped the Infiniti on southbound Interstate 75, south of State Road 64.

During the investigation, a firearm was located inside the Infiniti.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Troy Kevin Luke of Riverview, was placed under arrest for improper exhibition/brandishing of a firearm and booked into the Manatee County Jail.