Florida ballerina gets 20 years in prison for killing her estranged husband

BRADENTON, Fla. — A former ballerina was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for killing her husband, which she said she did in self-defense.

In July, The jury deliberated for more than six hours before findingAshleyBenefield, 33, guilty of manslaughter, a lesser-included offense, in the death of her husband.

She was initially charged with second-degree murder for the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield, 58, who was shot to death in Ashley’s bedroom in Sept. 2020.

Doug Benefield's family speaks out after jury deliberations

Though Ashley’s attorneys had asked for a downward departure in her sentence, citing alleged abuse in the couple’s relationship before Douglas’ death, Judge Stephen Whyte ultimately denied the motion. Judge Whyte sentenced Ashley to 20 years to be served in Florida State prisons, followed by 10 years of probation. She had faced a mandatory minimum of 11 1/2 years and a potential maximum sentence of 30 years.

Ashley and Douglas married in South Carolina just 13 days after meeting in 2016. After learning she was pregnant, Ashley moved to Florida and began fighting for sole custody of their child and accusing Douglas of abuse. After multiple hearings, a judge found Ashley’s claims did not have a “scintilla of credibility” and awarded Douglas visitation in the months leading up to his death.

Douglas was killed while helping Ashley move her belongings to Maryland, where they were going to take up residence. During the move, Ashley testified she shot her husband while fearing for her life after he assaulted her. Prosecutors said Ashley had no intention of reconciling with Douglas and was moving to Maryland after she had exhausted her legal avenues in Florida to keep Douglas from seeing their daughter.

Judge Whyte refused to dismiss the charges following a two-day “Stand Your Ground” hearing in July 2023. In his ruling, Judge Whyte wrote that the evidence “proves clearly and convincingly that the defendant is not entitled to court-ordered immunity from criminal prosecution, as she was not justified in using deadly force against the victim on September 27, 2020.”

Despite the ruling, Ashley’s defense argued the defendant suffers from “battered spouse syndrome.”