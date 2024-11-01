FHP searches for driver, vehicle involved in deadly hit and run on US 301

The Florida Highway Patrol said they're searching for the driver and vehicle that hit and killed a man in Manatee County.

According to FHP, the unknown vehicle was headed south on US 301 near 44th Street E. The pedestrian, who was within the travel lanes on US 301, went in front of the vehicle. FHP said the driver of the vehicle then hit the pedestrian.

Officials said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the driver fled the scene, and officials are still searching for both the vehicle and the driver. Authorities believe the vehicle is possibly a white Nissan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call FHP at *FHP or CrimeStoppers.