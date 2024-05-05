FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed trying to cross Sarasota roadway

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Sarasota on Saturday after he tried to cross an area roadway.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 40-year-old pedestrian attempted to cross all lanes of State Road 72 (Clark Road) in front of approaching traffic at about 8:54 p.m.

A 24-year-old Sarasota man was driving a sedan westbound on Clark Road, approaching the intersection of Swift Road, when he hit the pedestrian.

After he was struck and lying in the travel lanes, the pedestrian was hit by a second vehicle, an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Sarasota man, the report stated.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sedan driver suffered minor injuries.

The SUV driver was not injured, nor was his 9-year-old passenger.

The crash remains under investigation.