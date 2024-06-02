FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Manatee County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in Manatee County on Saturday after the bike collided with an SUV, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 22-year-old Bradenton motorcyclist was driving eastbound on State Road 684 (Cortez Road West) at a high rate of speed at about 4:43 p.m.

At the same time, a 25-year-old Bradenton resident was driving an SUV westbound on Cortez Road West in the left turn lane.

When the SUV entered the eastbound Cortez Road West in front of the motorcycle, the bike hit the right side of the vehicle.

The collision ejected the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.