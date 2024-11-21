Elon Musk impersonator from Bradenton arrested for scamming elderly woman

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man from Bradenton was arrested on Wednesday after police say he impersonated Elon Musk online to scam an elderly woman.

The Bradenton Police Department said Jeffrey Arthur Moynihan, Jr., 56, is accused of defrauding the Texas woman out of $250,000, but the actual sum could be much higher.

In 2023, police said the victim, 74, befriended "Elon Musk" on Facebook, where they exchanged messages for several months. She was encouraged to invest in "Musk's" businesses and promised a $55 million return.

Financial records showed that the victim transferred $250,000 to bank accounts owned by Moynihan and his business, Jeff's Painting and Pressure Washing, LLC. The victim's husband told police his wife gave him around $600,000.

Police arrested Moynihan at his Bradenton home on Nov. 20. BPD added that the real Elon Musk was not involved with the incident.