Elderly man arrested for murder after claiming wife's death was suicide: Police

NORTH PORT, Fla. — An elderly man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he killed his wife in their North Port home.

The North Port Police Department said around 3 a.m. on Jan. 26, they received a call from a concerned friend reporting a suicide at a home on the 2700 block of Halladay Street.

When officers arrived, they saw Miljka Maksic, 76, lying on the floor through the window. After forcing entrance, they observed Miljka in a pool of blood with a handgun in her left hand. She had been shot multiple times.

Her husband, Miroslav Maksic, 88, was not on the scene when officers arrived but later showed up in a 2019 Gray Nissan Rogue Sport. Officers noted that he seemed to be in a state of confusion.

Miroslav allegedly told his wife's concerned friend, who initially reported the incident to police, that Miljka had committed suicide.

The friend, however, told officers that Miljka never had any suicidal tendencies, and she had dinner with the couple the night prior, where everything seemed fine. She also told police that Miljka was right-handed.

During the investigation, detectives discovered more inconsistencies. The Medical Examiner's Office noted that her wounds were inconsistent with Miroslav's story.

Miroslav was charged with one count of homicide and booked into the Sarasota County Jail late Monday night without bond.