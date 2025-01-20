Driver wanted for hitting and killing man on sidewalk grass in Bradenton: Police

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are searching for a driver who they say hit and killed a man before fleeing in Bradenton on Saturday.

The Bradenton Police Department said the suspect, 28-year-old Julio Torres, was speeding down 15th Street West in a black Infinity sedan around 11:30 p.m. Torres then lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole before he struck the 26-year-old victim, who was sitting or sleeping on the grass adjacent to the sidewalk.

Torres then fled the scene, according to BPD. Police said the victim died at the scene.

Detectives were able to determine that Torres owned the sedan and was behind the wheel during the time of the crash, but he is still not in custody. He is being charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving while license suspended - second of subsequent charge.

If you have information about Torres’, contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers, where you could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.