Driver killed in Manatee County crash

Posted at 7:22 AM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 07:22:50-04

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was killed in a Manatee County crash early Sunday morning after hitting a utility pole, authorities said.

The victim was traveling eastbound on Interstate 275 in an SUV, approaching Interstate 75 at about 12:25 a.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the roadway, drove across the grassy media and hit a utility pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A positive identification of the victim is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

