Manatee County superintendent out after school board votes to remove him

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Superintendent Dr. Jason Wysong was terminated during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

The school board called a special meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the Superintendent's contract.

The board ultimately voted 3 to 2 to terminate Wysong's contract without cause. The termination would be effective immediately.

Wysong provided this statement to ABC Action News

This morning, our School Board voted to make a change in the Superintendent’s office. Although the journey was much shorter than I had planned, I am departing SDMC with many wonderful memories of visiting schools, attending events, and serving families.From the moment I arrived in Manatee, our talented team of 6,000 educators, leaders, and staff have answered my call to focus on students and build momentum toward achieving the district’s highest priorities. There is much to celebrate about our two years together, and I am proud what has been accomplished:

Student academic outcomes were up in all 11 accountability categories in 2023-24, and preliminary results from 2024-25 indicate continued growth at most grade levels in reading and science

The high school graduation rate for the Class of 2024 was up more than 4 percentage points, and even before summer graduation counts, the Class of 2025 will set an all-time high graduation rate for SDMC. If this initiative remains intact, SDMC may even reach a 90% graduation rate for 2026

Construction of new schools and renovation of existing facilities is on track, with more than $600 million in capital projects currently underway including five new schools between 2025 and 2027

Our high schools are safer than ever with the successful implementation of universal daily security screening, and we are ready to expand this initiative to all middle schools next year

With overwhelming support from Manatee County voters, additional tax revenue has made teacher salaries in Manatee among the highest in the state—giving us competitive advantage in both recruitment and retention of high quality personnel.

The district’s general operating fund is healthy--including a reserve sufficient to mitigate economic uncertainty, financing for new campuses has been secured with a reasonable and affordable debt service plan, and significant action has been taken to stabilize the employee health insurance program. Although our core mission is serving students, among my proudest memories will be of our team shifting gears to support the community through multiple storms in 2024.It has been a privilege to serve the students and families of Manatee County as well as to lead the amazing team at SDMC. I wish our schools and communities continued success!



Dr. Jason Wysong

