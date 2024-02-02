Detectives investigate suspicious disappearance of 67-year-old Bradenton woman

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police are investigating the suspicious disappearance of a 67-year-old woman in Manatee County.

Detectives said coworkers of Catherine Stirm requested a welfare check on January 29 after she hadn't been to work in a few days. The last time anyone had heard from her was on January 22.

Police located Catherine's car at the Sawgrass Cove Apartment complex in Bradenton on Jan. 30, where her 64-year-old brother, Scott Stirm, lives. Detectives made multiple attempts to speak to Scott but were unsuccessful.

According to Bradenton Police, a search warrant was conducted on Scott's home on Thursday, Feb. 1, and evidence found there added to concerns for Catherine's welfare.

Detectives found Scott's vehicle at the Days Inn in Brooksville later on Thursday night. Scott was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his room at the inn.

Police have not found Catherine. If you have any information about the disappearance of Catherine Stirm, contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or call BPD at 941-932-9300.