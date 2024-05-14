Detectives hope shoe description will help identify body found in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating after a body was found in Miquel Bay. Now, detectives are hoping that a description of the shoes found with the body will help lead to an identification.

Deputies said that a boater found the badly decomposed body on Saturday in the shallow water near Rattlesnake Key in Miquel Bay. The current carried the body away from that location and required deputies to search by air and with marine units.

They were able to find the body on the shoreline of Rattlesnake Key Sunday morning, according to MCSO. Deputies said it's unknown how long the body was in the water.

Detectives said the victim was wearing men's size 11 black and neon green Nike Free Trainers with white ankle-high athletic socks.

Nike via Manatee County Sheriff's Office

A medical examiner performed an autopsy, but the results were inconclusive on the sex and race of the victim. Further testing is also needed to determine the age and to gather DNA due to the advanced stages of decomposition.

Anyone with information about who may have been wearing those shoes is being urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.