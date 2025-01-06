Deputies investigating after body found in Myakka River

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Myakka River on Friday.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the body was recovered around 4:49 p.m. near the Tarpon Point Grill and Marina.
Officials added that they are currently limited with what information can be shared since the investigation is ongoing, but the death does not appear to be suspicious.
Deputies are working to identify the victim and notify the next of kin.
