Deputies investigating after body found in Miquel Bay in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating after a body was found in Miquel Bay.

Deputies said that a boater found the badly decomposed body on Saturday in the shallow water near Rattlesnake Key in Miquel Bay. The current carried the body away from that location and required deputies to search for the body by air and with marine units.

They were able to find the body on the shoreline of Rattlesnake Key Sunday morning, according to MCSO.

Deputies said it's unknown how long the body was in the water.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to confirm the gender and cause of death.