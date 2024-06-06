Watch Now
Deputies investigating after 2 found dead inside Sarasota home

Posted at 6:01 AM, Jun 06, 2024

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Sarasota home Wednesday night.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the home in the 1600 block of Stickney Point Road around 8:57 p.m.

There, they found the two victims, who had been shot. The Sarasota County Fire Department then arrived, and they were pronounced dead.

Deputies are still investigating the area but said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.



