Deputies continue to look for man wanted for 2022 murder at Skyway Fishing Pier

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Deputies are seeking information as they continue to look for a suspect in a 2022 murder on the Skyway Fishing Pier.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for Alex Martinez, 34, who is wanted for the Oct. 14, 2022, murder of Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez.

Deputies said that Martinez shot and killed Ibarra-Hernandez during a drug deal on the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier. They think Martinez might be in the Plant City area.

The Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering $5,000 leading to the arrest of Martinez. MCSO is urging anyone with information on Martinez to contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477

