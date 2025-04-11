Watch Now
Deputies believe skeletal remains are Manatee County man missing since 2024

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said skeletal remains were found in Manatee County that they believe are a man who went missing in 2024.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the remains were discovered on Thursday in a secluded area of the eastern part of the county. While they have not confirmed it through DNA analysis just yet, they believe they belong to 87-year-old Paul Sargent, who went missing with his dog on Dec. 10, 2024.

The remains of a small dog were also found just a few feet away.

Multiple search teams joined deputies as they followed leads and scoured acres of land since a car was discovered in a remote area of a farm last Friday.

This is still an ongoing investigation. A medical examiner will confirm the identity of the human remains through DNA analysis.


