- A necropsy was completed on the sperm whale, but the cause of death was not immediately apparent.
- The whale was hauled offshore to a secret location about 15 miles out into Gulf of Mexico.
- MOTE estimates that determining a preliminary cause of death should take about 8 to 12 weeks.
Dead sperm whale towed off Florida beach out to Gulf of Mexico
MOTE estimates it will take weeks before they know cause of death
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 16:46:41-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.