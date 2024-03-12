Watch Now
Dead sperm whale towed off Florida beach out to Gulf of Mexico

MOTE estimates it will take weeks before they know cause of death
Beached Whale
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 16:46:41-04
  • A necropsy was completed on the sperm whale, but the cause of death was not immediately apparent.
  • The whale was hauled offshore to a secret location about 15 miles out into Gulf of Mexico.
  • MOTE estimates that determining a preliminary cause of death should take about 8 to 12 weeks.

