Citrus County man arrested for murder after shooting in Inverness

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A fight between business owners in Citrus County that escalated to a shooting left one man dead and another facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Colonial Plaza in Inverness. When deputies arrived, they found a male victim, later identified as Traske C. Johnson, 33, with several gunshot wounds. Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Dwann D. Ross, 35, was also found at the scene. CCSO said that an investigation revealed Ross and Johnson both operated businesses in Colonial Plaza. Deputies said the two men allegedly got into a physical fight when Ross grabbed a gun and shot Johnson "several times."

Ross was arrested for second-degree murder and taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.