Parents pull students out of school in wake of Parkland shooting

Bay area school districts are seeing a slight decrease in student attendance since the tragic shooting in Parkland, but some parents don’t plan on sending their kids back to school at all.

Related: 17 dead in south Florida school shooting, 19-year-old suspect held without bond

“Enough is enough it’s been going on too long,” said parent Tiffany Stalker.

She pulled her four children out of the Manatee County School District on Tuesday. She plans to homeschool her children from now on.

A spokesperson for Florida Virtual Schools said the organization said the group has seen an increase in inquiries since last week's shooting.

“I can watch over them. Know what they are learning. Know that they are safe,” said Stalker.

RECOMMENDED: Two Tampa students arrested, charged with making false threats against schools

Manatee County Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said she believes students are safe. They’ve added more patrols and counselors on campuses.

"All of our schools have increased presence by police and by school support staff,” said Greene.

Greene said they will have extra security on campuses until it is no longer needed.

Stalker said she is keeping her kids home until she knows it’s safe.

"It's worth it to me, if they don’t come home from school one day what is the point of the public education,” said Stalker.

RECOMMENDED: Parents, educators looking for solutions to end school violence at statewide safety seminar