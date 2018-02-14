Suspect in custody as officials investigate shooting with multiple injuries at S Florida high school

THE LATEST ON THE FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: Suspect in custody, arrested without incident

Suspect is former student

At least 14 victims transported to local hospital

"Multiple fatalities" per Broward Sheriff

FBI, ATF investigating

The Broward Sheriff's Office says at least 14 victims have been transported to local hospitals after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and one suspect has been taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to the hospital.

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

"At this point, we have no evidence that there has been more than one shooter. The individual we believe has been apprehended," says Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie. Runcie told reporters there are fatalities but could not confirm the number at this point. The Superintendent says the shooter is potentially a former student.

Earlier Wednesday, a view from helicopters above showed at least two people on stretchers and placed into the back of the ambulance. Rescuers also appeared to be setting up a triage unit in a tent outside the school.

The SWAT team is on scene investigating the incident. Police and deputies were seen surrounding the school with their guns drawn as they guided students outside of the school to safety.

A student spoke to ABC News and told George Stephanopoulos "at least 3 people are dead outside my door." He said he was evacuated from the school with other students.

Governor Rick Scott has been briefed on the shooting.

I’ve spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

The FBI and ATF are on scene investigating the incident.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is listed as the 33rd best traditional high school out of 478 in Florida in 2017, based on the state's school grade ranking.

President Trump addressed the shooting on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. He wrote "My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

