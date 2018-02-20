Two Tampa students arrested, charged with making false threats against schools

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Police arrested two students accused of making verbal threats at their schools this week.

Police said they arrested the first student, a 15-year-old, on Monday after making a verbal threat while at Middleton High School despite being suspended from school.

When the 15-year-old was told that he had to leave campus due to his suspension he responded by saying: "I'm going to come back tomorrow and shoot this b**** up. I don't give a f***, I'm going to f*** this school up."

The student later told police he was just talking with other students about the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Police said a threat assessment concluded that the teen did not have any firearms to carry out his threats.

The second student, a 16-year-old, was arrested on Tuesday, after a classroom incident the previous day at Robinson High School.

Police said the 16-year-old had a disagreement with his teacher regarding his grade and stated: "If you do not change my grade I will shoot up the school."

After police visited his home and conducted a threat assessment, they determined that he did not have any firearms to carry out his threat.

Both students were each charged with making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner — a second-degree felony.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said, in a joint news conference with School Superintendent Jeff Eakins earlier today, students will be held accountable for making irresponsible statements directed at their school.

Both TPD and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office say they will continue to team up with school security to investigate comments and social media postings of a threatening nature.

