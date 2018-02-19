Parents, educators looking for solutions to end school violence at statewide safety seminar

Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler is packing up to head to Tallahassee on Tuesday. She was invited by Governor Rick Scott to participate in a school safety seminar. Educators from across the state will be looking at school violence solutions.

“We need to look at what we can do immediately here with our resources," said Ziegler.

She set up an email for parents to make safety suggestions.

"We already have received 400 responses so that just shows how the community wants to play a role in this and that’s what we need,” said Ziegler.

Some of the ideas floating around via emails are bringing in metal detectors, monitoring social media, and establishing more officers on school campuses.

Superintendent Todd Bowden said the district is looking at all the options.

“Great ideas are flowing, I’m hearing from our parents I’m hearing from our staff,” said Bowden.