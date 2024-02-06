Bradenton teacher and aide accused of tying non-verbal 7-year-old to a chair

BRADENTON, Fla. — A teacher and teacher's aide in Bradenton face charges for allegedly tying a non-verbal student to a chair for an hour.

According to Bradenton Police, detectives have obtained warrants for Carina Chindamo, 31, and Taylor Internicola, 39, for tying up the seven-year-old.

Detectives said security camera video of the school playground recorded last Friday showed Chindamo, an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) teacher, and Internicola, a teacher's aide, tying the boy's wrists with a nylon rope used to teach students to walk in line.

The rope was then wrapped around the leg of a chair and the child was left sitting on the ground behind the chair for approximately an hour, Bradenton PD said. Detectives said the video showed Chindamo and Internicola sitting in the chair, "appearing to use their weight to keep the child from getting free."

Chindamo was arrested Monday on a battery charge that has been upgraded to false imprisonment. Bradenton Police said Internicola hasn't been arrested yet.

Bradenton Police said the investigation remains active, and they are working to determine if there are other victims.