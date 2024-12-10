Bradenton Police looking for porch pirates seen stealing several packages

Watch Now
The Bradenton Police Department needs help identifying two porch pirates who were seen stealing several packages on November 29.
Porch pirates seen in the Glen Creek community near Sand Gables Trail and 27th St. E
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department needs help identifying two porch pirates who were seen stealing several packages on November 29.

Police said around 2:45 p.m., the duo stole several Amazon packages in the Glen Creek community.

The male suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and glasses.

The female wore a long-sleeve white shirt, black gym shorts, a camouflage face covering, and yellow Crocs. She was also wearing an ankle monitor on her right leg.

Anyone with information about the two people is being asked to contact Det. Gow at by emailing him at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com or calling him at 941-932-9373.

