Bradenton police asking for help to find fatal hit-and-run driver

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 11:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of 14th Street West.

A 36-year-old man was crossing 14th Street on his bike when he was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound, police officials said. The driver didn't remain on the scene.

Investigators don’t have any information on the make or model of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the police department at 941-932-9300 or submit tips anonymously to http://manateecrimestoppers.com.