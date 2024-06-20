Bradenton PD seeking information about early morning attempted burglary

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police Department is asking for any information about an early morning attempted burglary.
BPD said the suspect threw rocks into the glass door of a restaurant around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19th, triggering an alarm. The restaurant is located in the 4600 block of Cortez Road.
The suspect was wearing gloves, a mask, and Asics sneakers.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.
