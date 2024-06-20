Watch Now
Bradenton PD seeking information about early morning attempted burglary

Attempted burglary
Posted at 8:41 PM, Jun 19, 2024

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police Department is asking for any information about an early morning attempted burglary.

BPD said the suspect threw rocks into the glass door of a restaurant around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19th, triggering an alarm. The restaurant is located in the 4600 block of Cortez Road.

The suspect was wearing gloves, a mask, and Asics sneakers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

