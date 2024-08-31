Bradenton PD asking for public's help in suspicious death investigation

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a suspicious death investigation.

Police Department detectives and the Manatee Homicide Task Force are investigating a suspicious death near the Palma Sola Causeway.

The roadway was closed but has since reopened.

Bradenton police responded to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. and located a man, deceased.

This is an active investigation, and more information will be released on Saturday, police officials said.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact Det. Sands at brian.sands@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9300.

Submit anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc. at manateecrimestoppers.com.