Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Bradenton PD asking for public's help in suspicious death investigation

BRADENTON SUSPICIOUS DEATH.jpg
Bradenton Police Department
Bradenton Police Department detectives and the Manatee Homicide Task Force are investigating a suspicious death near the Palma Sola Causeway.<br/><br/><br/>
BRADENTON SUSPICIOUS DEATH.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a suspicious death investigation.

Police Department detectives and the Manatee Homicide Task Force are investigating a suspicious death near the Palma Sola Causeway.

The roadway was closed but has since reopened.

Bradenton police responded to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. and located a man, deceased.

This is an active investigation, and more information will be released on Saturday, police officials said.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact Det. Sands at brian.sands@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9300.

Submit anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc. at manateecrimestoppers.com.

While Tampa city leaders and developers move to build affordable housing, they are also targeting an untapped luxury market.

Swanky Tampa: High-rises, swimming pools, and amenities galore

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.