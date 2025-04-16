Bradenton man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Bradenton man won $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket.
The Florida Lottery said Gary Moore claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.
Moore purchased the winning ticket at the Circle K at 836 301 Boulevard E. in Bradenton.
The lottery said Moore recieved a one time lump-sum payment of $640,000.
The Circle K will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
"To keep hitting stone walls trying to resolve the matter—that’s not consumer friendly"
A retired law enforcement officer thought he took all the right steps when someone stole his identity and opened a new phone line, but he was still left with the bill.
Identity theft leaves Florida man with unexpected phone bill, then Verizon denied his fraud claim