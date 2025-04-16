Bradenton man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Bradenton man won $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Gary Moore claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Moore purchased the winning ticket at the Circle K at 836 301 Boulevard E. in Bradenton.

The lottery said Moore recieved a one time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The Circle K will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.