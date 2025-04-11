Watch Now
Bradenton 14-year-old missing since March found safe

Both girls have now been located, officials said
TAMPA, Fla. — On Friday, officials said they located a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Bradenton in March.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said 14-year-old Surianneylis Perez-Sanchez was found safe on April 11, over a week after her companion, 14-year-old Marlen Daniela Cordona-Barahon, was located.

On March 27, the FDLE first issued a missing child alert for Perez-Sanchez. Then, a day later, officials issued another alert for Cordona-Barahona, who they believed was accompanying Perez-Sanchez.

Both girls were last seen near the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Ave in Bradenton. Officials continued to search for Perez-Sanchez after they found Cordona-Barahona on April 2.

There are no other details about the girls' disappearance at this time.


