Body found in Sarasota prompts death investigation, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a body was found in Sarasota Friday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies were alerted of shots being fired in the 2400 block of 23rd Street around 10:47 p.m. Thursday night. A television was struck inside a home that was occupied, but no injuries were reported.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to find any suspects or victims. Witnesses told the sheriff's office that they saw several people fleeing the area when the shots were fired, and a red four-door sedan was seen leaving around the same time.

Local hospitals were also checked for gunshot victims, but none were found.

At 8:11 a.m. the next day, deputies were alerted of the body, which was in the same area as the shooting.

Deputies said there is no known threat to the community at this time and that the incident is still being investigated.