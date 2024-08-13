Watch Now
Body found in Phillippi Creek identified as missing Sarasota County man

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A body found in a Sarasota County creek has been identified as a man who went missing on Aug. 6, according to officials.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Jose Andino, 67, was reported missing by a family member last Tuesday after he failed to show up to work the previous day. Officials conducted several extensive searches over the course of several days, but could not locate Andino.

The sheriff's office tracked Andino's location through his cell phone, which last pinged near Bahia Vista and Phillippi Creek.

After the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Debby receded, a resident walking on the Phillippi Creek footbridge near Graber and Kaufman Avenue saw a submerged vehicle and reported it to the sheriff's office, according to SCSO.

Missing person search Phillippi Creek

The Sheriff's Underwater Rescue Force was deployed again. Divers then found his 2005 Toyota 4-Runner in the creek. Adino was identified as the victim later.

Deputies are still investigating in the area. If anyone has any additional information, they should contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

