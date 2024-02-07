Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Bicyclist struck, killed when vehicle crossed median into oncoming traffic

A second pedestrian was injured in the crash.
Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 11:15:30-05

One person died, and another was injured when a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, authorities said.

The fatal crash took place in Manatee County around 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A vehicle was traveling north on 14th Street West when it crossed over a raised curb median into the southbound lanes.

The vehicle collided with a bicyclist before smashing into a utility pole. The 33-year-old victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Debris from the crash then hit a second pedestrian. The second victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash still remains under investigation.

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.