Bicyclist struck, killed when vehicle crossed median into oncoming traffic

One person died, and another was injured when a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, authorities said.

The fatal crash took place in Manatee County around 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A vehicle was traveling north on 14th Street West when it crossed over a raised curb median into the southbound lanes.

The vehicle collided with a bicyclist before smashing into a utility pole. The 33-year-old victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Debris from the crash then hit a second pedestrian. The second victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash still remains under investigation.